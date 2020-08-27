Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Lupin and Mylan launch biosimilar of Enbrel in Germany

Biosimilars
27 August 2020

Indian drugmaker Lupin and Netherlands-based Mylan have announced the launch of Nepexto, a biosimilar of Amgen’s Enbrel (etanercept), in the German market.

In common with the reference product, Nepexto is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis from the age of two years, active and progressive psoriatic arthritis, severe axial spondyloarthritis, moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and chronic severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents from the age of six years.

Thierry Volle, president, EMEA, Lupin said: “We are excited to bring Nepexto in Germany. Nepexto is our first biosimilar to receive regulatory approval in Europe. This launch is a remarkable milestone for our biosimilar group and we are glad that we are able to bring an affordable biosimilar to the European market through our partner Mylan.”

With this latest launch, Mylan has commercialized four biosimilar products in Germany, two in immunology and two in oncology.



