Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—New home for Samsung Bioepis

Biosimilars
25 January 2021

Samsung Bioepis, Korea’s joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen that has become a leader in the global biosimilars market, has opened its new headquarters.

The 52,000 square feet facility is in a specially-designated economic zone in the city of Incheon. It will be the hub of Samsung Bioepis’ drive for development of next-generation biologic medicines.

Christopher Hansung Ko, president and chief executive, Samsung Bioepis, said: “We are very excited to be opening our new headquarters which will serve as the foundation for the company’s next stage of growth. Our colleagues who were previously stationed in two campuses in Korea will be working together at the new headquarters to accelerate our passion for health.”

More on this story...

Biosimilars
FDA approves first interchangeable biosimilars to Eylea
21 May 2024
Biosimilars
Omlyclo the first and only omalizumab biosimilar approved in Europe
24 May 2024
Biosimilars
Celltrion highlights biosimilar savings on 10th anniversary in Europe
11 September 2023
Biosimilars
Celltrion presents strategic vision and growth plan
15 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze