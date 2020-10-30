Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Ocumension gains rights to Eylea biosimilar for mainland China

Biosimilars
30 October 2020

Luye Pharma’s biotech subsidiary Boan has licensed LY9004, a biosimilar version of Regeneron and Bayer’s Eylea (aflibercept), to the Chinese ophthalmic drug company Ocumension Therapeutics.

The asset is in Phase III trials in China.

Under the agreement, Ocumension will have commercial rights in mainland China while Boan maintains the global rights outside China.

Financial details are not disclosed.

Eylea was approved in China in 2018 to treat diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze