Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—US FDA approves another Humira biosimilar, Hulio

Biosimilars
9 July 2020

Mylan and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Hulio (adalimumab-fkjp), a biosimilar to AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab), for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis (four years and older), psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis, in both prefilled syringe and auto-injector presentations.

In accordance with its patent license agreement with AbbVie, Mylan will be able to launch Hulio in the USA during July 2023.

Hulio gained approval in Europe in 2018.

The approval of Hulio was based on a comprehensive analytical, preclinical and clinical program.

The Phase III clinical study, ARABESC, conducted by Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, demonstrated no clinically-meaningful differences in terms of safety, efficacy and immunogenicity compared with the reference product, Humira, in rheumatoid arthritis patients.

Humira had brand sales of around $14.9 billion in the USA for the 12 months ending December 2019, according to AbbVie's 2019 annual report.

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Humira biosimilar moves closer after Amgen's ABP 501 recommended
13 July 2016
Biosimilars
UPDATE Amgen files for FDA approval of Humira biosimilar
26 November 2015
Biosimilars
Sandoz' GP2015 'highly similar' to Enbrel, say FDA staffers
12 July 2016
Biosimilars
FDA documents find Amgen's ABP 501 'highly similar' to Humira
11 July 2016


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze