Cadila Healthcare at the forefront of innovation in India, says analyst

Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321) is among the leading players in India which focuses on bringing in-house developed innovative therapies for patients. Cadila Healthcare has developed a diversified COVID-19 portfolio among the Indian players through in-house development and licensing opportunities.

In line with this, the COVID-19 situation has put Cadila Healthcare at the forefront of innovation in India, says GlobalData, a data analytics and research company.

According to GlobalData’s ‘Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center’ (as of May 27, 2021), Cadila Healthcare’s COVID-19 portfolio includes one repurposed marketed drug and ‘seven in-house’ candidates in the pipeline, including two in Phase III, one each in Phase II and Phase I and three candidates in preclinical development.