Sunday 11 January 2026

Cadila Healthcare at the forefront of innovation in India, says analyst

Biosimilars
2 June 2021
cadila-big

Cadila Healthcare (BOM: 532321) is among the leading players in India which focuses on bringing in-house developed innovative therapies for patients. Cadila Healthcare has developed a diversified COVID-19 portfolio among the Indian players through in-house development and licensing opportunities.

In line with this, the COVID-19 situation has put Cadila Healthcare at the forefront of innovation in India, says GlobalData, a data analytics and research company.

According to GlobalData’s ‘Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center’ (as of May 27, 2021), Cadila Healthcare’s COVID-19 portfolio includes one repurposed marketed drug and ‘seven in-house’ candidates in the pipeline, including two in Phase III, one each in Phase II and Phase I and three candidates in preclinical development.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
TLC and Strides partner to launch liposomal amphotericin B in India
2 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma majors team up to test antiviral in COVID-19
30 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Zydus gets EUA in India for ZyCoV-D, a needle-free COVID vaccine
21 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III data for Zydus plasmid COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D
1 April 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze