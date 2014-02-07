Cadila net profit up by 82% in third-quarter

Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare (BSE: 532321) posted a net profit of 1.86 billion rupees ($29.7 million), for the fiscal third-quarter ended December 31, 2013, up 82% from the corresponding period last year. The company’s shares rose nearly 6% to 904.00 rupees on the news.

The company, which also operates as Zydus Cadila, reported total income of 18.72 billion rupees, up 17% on a consolidated basis. During the quarter, the company’s business in the USA registered growth of 61% and Emerging Markets business grew by 30%.

During the quarter, the company filed 31 additional Abbreviated New Drug Applications with the US Food and Drug Administration, taking the cumulative ANDA filings for the period April-December 2013, to 49.