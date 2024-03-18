Celltrion launches Zymfentra, first subcutaneous infliximab, in the USA

The US unit of South Korea’s Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) today announced the availability of Zymfentra (infliximab-dyyb), a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of infliximab.

Zymfentra is the first and only subcutaneous infliximab approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023. Infliximab is marketed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen under the Remsima and Inflectra trade names.