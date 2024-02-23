Thursday 18 June 2026

Celltrion presents new two-year data for SC infliximab in IBD

Biosimilars
23 February 2024
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South Korea’s Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) has presented positive two-year results from the extended LIBERTY studies (LIBERTY-CD1 and LIBERTY-UC2) of subcutaneous (SC) infliximab in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC).

These data were presented as poster presentations at the 19th European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO) annual congress in Stockholm, Sweden.

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