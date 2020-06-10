Celltrion's biosimilar infliximab added to CATALYST trial for COVID-19

South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) is to trial its biosimilar of infliximab, CT-P13, as a potential COVID-19 therapy.
The trial will take place in collaboration with Oxford University and University Hospitals Birmingham, as part of the CATALYST study, designed to evaluate the potential to improve recovery from the disease.
CT-P13, marketed by Celltrion as Remsima, is one of four therapies that will take part in the trial. Oxford-based Izana Bioscience announced on Thursday that its antibody namilumab (IZN-101) would also be part of the study.
