Cheaper cancer drug battle stoked up in India

As India's Biocon Biologics (BSE: 53223) partners pharma giants Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to enhance access to life-saving cancer drugs for patients, especially in Sub-Saharan and Asian regions, several Indian drug majors are ponying up to ensure easy access to top cancer drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

The battle for cheaper cancer drugs has ratcheted up in India with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) recently approving several generic versions of sunitinib to treat kidney cancer.

The approval of generic brands of expensive oncology drugs is set to help in reducing the cost of these life-saving drugs, and improve access and adherence to treatment in the future.