Sunday 11 January 2026

Cipla and Kemwell collaborate on respiratory biosimilars

Biosimilars
27 August 2021
cipla-big

Indian drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) and Kemwell Biopharma, one of the largest pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in India, have executed a joint venture agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize biosimilars for global markets.

For this purpose, a joint venture company will be incorporated with an aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space. Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will leverage Cipla and Kemwell’s complementary strengths for end-to-end product development, clinical development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. Cipla will hold a 60% stake in the JV company on a fully diluted basis, the drugmaker said in a separate regulatory filing.

Cipla’s respiratory prowess combined with Kemwell’s expertise in biologics will accelerate bringing these essential products to market, the companies claim.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Indian biologics growth forecast despite setbacks, data shows
17 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Cipla's digital initiatives in respiratory space applauded
4 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Cipla partners with CSIR-CDRI on ophthalmic antifungal treatment
20 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Cipla to further invest in digital tech company GoApptiv
4 July 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze