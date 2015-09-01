Clarification of Dutch stance on biological and biosimilar medicines

In March 2015, the Netherlands Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) updated its stance about biosimilar medicines (The Pharma Letter April 7).

Based on reactions from and conversations with other professionals and patient organizations, the MEB noted that there are still several points in need of clarification regarding the substitution of biological medicines and biosimilars. The MEB is in discussion with a number of patient organisztions about developing educational material for patients about biosimilars.

Substitution