CMOs must offer meaningful value to take advantage of biosimilars trend, says report

If contract manufacturing organizations are to take advantage of the wave of interest in biosimilars, they must provide meaningful value beyond manufacturing capacity, according to a new report by PharmSource.
In the new report, Catching a Wave: How Much Will CMOs Benefit from Biosimilars?, experts warn that CMO excitement around biosimilars is unwarranted and conclude that if CMOs hope to attract biosimilar business, they must provide added value.
PharmSource researchers conducted an analysis of both commercialized biosimilars and biosimilars currently in development in the USA and Europe. The report assesses the degree to which CMOs that manufacture drug-substance or drug-product might benefit from the biosimilar boom.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze