Complex generics and soaring pharma stocks in India

Shares of pharmaceutical companies continued their upward journey at the bourses in India, with the pharma index hitting a new high. Pharma stocks are in focus amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, helping register a strong gain for companies like Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

As Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled a $6.82 billion liquidity facility for emergency healthcare amid India's second wave of coronavirus, several vaccine makers, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and key starting material producers, generic pharma producers and drug manufacturers have been reaping the benefits.

What also appears to be aiding the trend is the opportunity in complex generics like respiratory generics, complex injectables or complex ophthalmics. Companies that have been investing in the last three to four years in building a pipeline of these complex generics are likely to see a significant expansion in earnings per share (EPS) margin in the next few years, state analysts.