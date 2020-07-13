Monday 6 April 2026

Covid presents an opportunity to shape biosimilar landscape; Indian companies want in

Biosimilars
13 July 2020
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Although complexities inherent in biological drug manufacturing are creating barriers for further expansion of the biosimilars market, imminent patent expiries of key biologics are set to create new opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in India. The Indian government is also pushing the domestic industry to capitalize on the fact that COVID-19 provides a larger opportunity to shape the biosimilar landscape, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

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