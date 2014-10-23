Discussion launched about the future of biosimilars in Italy

Results from a survey of 470 European physicians conducted by the Alliance for Safe Biologic Medicines (ASBM) set the stage for a stakeholder meeting at the Italian Ministry of Health to discuss the future of biosimilars policy in Italy.
The event on Monday, Biosimilars in Clinical Practice: Does Italy Need to Act?, included regulators from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), physicians from that country's nephrology and dermatology societies, representatives from a hospital pharmacist organization, patient activists, and the Italian biotechnology trade association.
ASBM executive director Michael Reilly for the first time revealed the Italian responses from the ASBM survey that had previously been the subject of a whitepaper in the Journal of the Generics and Biosimilars Initiative.
