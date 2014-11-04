EGA and EBG see EMA latest biosimilars guidance as “important step forward”

The European Generic medicines Association (EGA) and the European Biosimilars Group (EBG), a sector group of the EGA, congratulate the European Medicines Agency and its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and Biosimilar Medicines Working Party (BMWP) for adopting its revised overarching guideline on biosimilar medicines (The Pharma Letter October 30).
“This revised guideline will further strengthen the pioneering role of the European regulatory and scientific framework for biosimilar medicines,” commented Joerg Windisch, chief science officer at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals and chairman of the EBG. “This updated overarching guideline constitutes an important step forward in facilitating the global development of biosimilar medicines while avoiding unnecessary repetition of clinical trials across geographical boundaries,” Dr Windisch concluded.
Welcomes scientific definition
