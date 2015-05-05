EGA joins forces with other players on universal access to health

The European Generic and Biosimilar medicines Association (EGA) organized a roundtable on ‘Universal Access to Health, a year after the European Union elections’ today in Brussels together with the European Patients Forum, International Association of Mutual Benefit Societies and Doctors of the World.
Over 70 participants debated ways to ensure universal access to health care across the EU. This roundtable is the follow-up of a dialogue initiated a year ago on the occasion of the EU elections to exchange with EU politicians, national governments and the health care community to promote universal and equitable access for patients to quality healthcare.
The event was opened by Member of the European Parliament Karin Kadenbach and included active participation from MEPs Boleslaw Piecha, former Polish Vice Minister and Alojz Peterle, President of the European Parliament ‘MEPs against Cancer’ Interest Group and vice president of the European Parliament Aging and Intergenerational Solidarity Intergroup Subgroup on Active Aging.
