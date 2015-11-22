Friday 9 January 2026

EMA/CHMP recommends 6 new medicines and 3 generics for approval

Biosimilars
22 November 2015
The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended 10 medicines for marketing authorization at its November 2015 meeting.

Among these Benepali (etanercept), a biosimilar of Amgen's Enbrel from Samsung Bioepis, received a positive opinion for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis and plaque psoriasis. The company is a joint venture between Samsung and US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB).

The CHMP recommended granting a marketing authorisation for Wakix (pitolisant) from Bioprojet Pharma for the treatment of narcolepsy. Narcolepsy is a rare, long-term sleep disorder which affects the brain’s ability to regulate the normal sleep-wake cycle, and may occur with or without cataplexy (sudden severe muscle weakness or loss of muscle control). Wakix, a first-in-class medicine, has an orphan designation. For more information, please see the press release in the grid below.

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


