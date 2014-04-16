Epirus to acquire Zalicus, creating a publicly-traded biosimilars enterprise

Boston-based privately-held Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, focused on the global development and commercialization of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, plans to acquire Zalicus (Nasdaq: ZLCS) in an all-stock merger transaction.

Following closing, Zalicus will be re-named Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, and will operate under the leadership of the Epirus management team with Amit Munshi serving as the president and chief executive. In addition, Mark Corrigan will serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors, which will have representatives from both the existing Epirus and Zalicus boards.