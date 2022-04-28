Sunday 11 January 2026

EU can do more for patients with smart use of biosimilar medicines

Biosimilars
28 April 2022
Pressure has long been mounting on European union’s health systems. More and more patients are affected by major non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and lung illnesses while the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the sustainability of our healthcare model, said the trade group Medicines for Europe, which adds: “We need impactful solutions that think long term and biosimilar medicines are part of it.”

Biosimilar medicines have had a tremendous impact, yet their potential is not fully realised for the benefits of patient access, and healthcare systems sustainability.

With over 15 years of experience with biosimilar medicines in major disease areas, and over 2 billion patient treatment days accumulated, we can be confident that biosimilar medicines can offer much needed solutions and opportunities to patients and health systems. The immediate benefit of using biosimilar medicines is obvious: treat more patients without impacting overall treatment costs. Experience has shown that there are additional benefits from biosimilar medicines use, like re-investment in patient care to improve treatment pathways which leads to better health outcomes. This is a clear win-win for patients and health systems.

