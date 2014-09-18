EuropaBio calls for EMA action on labeling of biosimilars

EuropaBio has published a statement giving the perspective of the health care biotechnology industry on the labeling of biosimilars.

Members of the EuropaBio Healthcare Council call on the European Medicines Agency to define specific guidance on the labelling of biosimilars, in order to take into account the specificities of these products and facilitate their understanding and acceptance by patients and physicians. In particular, EuropaBio supports a transparent label that combines information on both the biosimilar and the reference product.