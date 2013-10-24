European generic drugmakers call for maintenance of current robust WHO INN system

The World Health Organization Consultation on International Non-proprietary Names (INN), open session to stakeholders, took place on October 22 in Geneva, Switzerland.

During this session, Joerg Windisch, chief science officer at Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) generics unit Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals and chairman of the European Biosimilars Group of the European Generics medicines Association (EGA)Sector Group, highlighted the major contribution that has been made by the WHO to global public health by harmonizing active substance naming internationally.

Fears system could be dismantled amid biosimilars discussions