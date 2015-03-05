Thursday 8 January 2026

European generics group launches Code of Conduct

5 March 2015

Following the adoption of the European Commission Guiding Principles Promoting Good Governance in the Pharmaceutical Sector initiated by the former Vice-President of the Commission, Antonio Tajani, the European Generic and Biosimilar medicines Association (EGA) is strengthening its commitment on ethics and transparency by introducing its Code of Conduct today.

The EGA General Assembly has formally adopted the EGA Code of Conduct, setting strong ethical standards to secure trustworthy and transparent relations between the industry and the health care community.

Adrian van den Hoven, the EGA’s director general, stated that “the generic and biosimilar medicines industries have fulfilled their commitment towards the EC Guiding Principles on Good Governance in the Pharmaceutical Sector by developing and implementing a leading industry ethical code covering interactions with the healthcare community.

