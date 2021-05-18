European pharma industry calls for strategic reform to stay competitive

Medicines for Europe, the trade group representing the generics and biosimilars industry in Europe, has welcomed an update to the 2020 industrial strategy published by the European Commission (EC).
Against a backdrop of challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the EC is seeking to support Europe’s recovery and boost open strategic manufacturing in the region.
Medicines for Europe members supply and manufacture the majority of medicines for emergency care, infectious diseases, chronic care, oncology and more.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze