Monday 12 January 2026

Factors threatening access to essential medicines

Biosimilars
29 November 2021
medicines_supply_europe-_large-1

Access to off-patent medicines is essential to increase competition, offer accessible and affordable treatments and for the budgetary sustainability of healthcare systems in Europe, as highlighted by a European Parliament report adopted this week, said Medicines for Europe, the trade group representing generic and biosimilars drugmakers.

However, as European Union governments struggle to cope with the economic and financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, several countries are proposing further cost containment measures for off-patent medicines, which cover 70% of prescription medicine supply across Europe at just 25% of the total cost.

Many essential off-patent medicines have already been subject to strict price regulation (often referred to as reference pricing), successive price cutting measures, and budget adjustment measures (such as clawback) for many years. These measures have led to substantial price erosion, which is now compounded by mounting inflation across Europe and the recent increase in global production costs: raw material costs have tripled, shipping rates are six times more expensive, airfreight costs have more than tripled, energy costs rose by more than 230% last year with overall producer prices increasing by 10%. Against this background, further price cuts would be simply unsustainable for manufacturers. This creates serious risks for medicines supply and availability.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
European copycat sector cheers IP reform efforts
12 November 2021
Biosimilars
European generics group demands action on EU calls for greater pharma competition
17 June 2016
Generics
IP misuse blocking access to generics and biosimilars, says white paper
6 November 2020
Biosimilars
Trade group calls for EU pharma and IP legislation reforms
13 June 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze