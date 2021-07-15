Monday 12 January 2026

FDA rebukes Amgen for misbranding its Neulasta

Biosimilars
15 July 2021


The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an untitled letter to US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) for the misbranding of its biological product, Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) injection, for subcutaneous use, resulting from a false or misleading promotional communication.

Amgen released a promotional communication that makes false or misleading claims and representations about the benefit of Neulasta when administered through the Onpro on-body injector compared to a prefilled syringe. Neulasta is the reference product for all FDA-licensed biosimilar pegfilgrastim products, which are only available as a prefilled syringe.

Amgen has already been impacted by competition from biosimilars, reporting that full-year 2020 Neulasta sales were down 29% at $2.3 billion, compared with $3.2 billion in 2019.

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


