Sunday 11 January 2026

First Rituxan biosimilar for RA launches in USA

Biosimilars
4 May 2020
biosimilars_samples_large

Truxima (rituximab-abbs) injection, a biosimilar version of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Rituxan, is now available in the USA for the treatment of:

  • Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in combination with methotrexate in adult patients with moderately-to severely-active RA who have inadequate response to one or more TNF antagonist therapies; and
  • Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) (Wegener’s granulomatosis) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) in adult patients in combination with glucocorticoids.

Marketed by Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) in partnership with originator South Korea’s Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270), Truxima is the only biosimilar to the reference product Rituxan available to treat rheumatoid arthritis in the USA, say the companies, who launched their product with a full oncology label enjoyed by Rituxan in the USA in November last year.

