Global drugmakers may face more competition in Russian anti-cancer drugs market

The level of competition in the Russian anti-cancer drugs market is getting tougher, which is mainly due to the launch of new biosimilar drugs by domestic players and expansion of the local ranges.
For example, the local drugmaker Ozon Pharmaceuticals is ready to begin commercial production of its own generic of trastuzumab, which is one of the best-selling breast cancer drugs in Russia and the original of which under the Herceptin brand is currently produced by Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX).
According to Ozon, it has recently entered the final phase of testing of its drug, hoping to take part in public procurements with its drug already in the short term.
