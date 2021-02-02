Sunday 11 January 2026

Global drugmakers may face more competition in Russian anti-cancer drugs market

Biosimilars
2 February 2021
The level of competition in the Russian anti-cancer drugs market is getting tougher, which is mainly due to the launch of new biosimilar drugs by domestic players and expansion of the local ranges.

For example, the local drugmaker Ozon Pharmaceuticals is ready to begin commercial production of its own generic of trastuzumab, which is one of the best-selling breast cancer drugs in Russia and the original of which under the Herceptin brand is currently produced by Swiss giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

According to Ozon, it has recently entered the final phase of testing of its drug, hoping to take part in public procurements with its drug already in the short term.

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


