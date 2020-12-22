Henlius gets busy with commercialization and antibody supply

China-based Henlius, the biotech arm of Fosun Pharma’s (HK: 02196), is likely to have a busy year ahead.

For one thing, it received approval of its new drug application (NDA) in China in December for Handayuan (adalimumab), its third approved biosimilar in China since 2019.

For another, as a late comer in China’s intensely competitive PD1/L1 game, the company is trying to find a way to catch up.