Henlius set to move on to novel drugs

China’s Fosun Pharma’s (HK: 02196) biotech arm Henlius, best known for its biosimilars capability, is setting its sights on novel drug development, said Henlius chief executive Scott Liu at a recent press meeting in Shanghai.
He was particularly interested in developing bispecific antibodies (Bsab) and combination therapies. “Our pipeline has a rich variety of MAbs [monoclonal antibodies], which offers possibilities to develop Bsabs and combo therapies,” Dr Liu said.
The company currently has more than 20 Bsabs in its pipeline, and about 15 of them are thought first in class. Dr Liu said he was confident that several candidates would turn out successfully. Among the Bsabs are anti-TIGIT HLX301, anti-OX40 HLX304 and anti-4-1BB HLX35, all targeting solid tumors and ready for filing investigational new drug (IND) applications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze