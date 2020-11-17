IGBA launches first Global Biosimilars Week

The International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGBA) yesterday launched the first ever Global Biosimilars Week, which is aimed at raising the awareness of biosimilar medicines worldwide through a globally aligned educational initiative.

IGBA Global Biosimilars Week will take place from November 16 to 20, and will be supported by a dedicated globalbiosimilarsweek.org website that contains resources and information for everyone, from patients to doctors. Biosimilars benefits, regulation, clinical use and market adoption will be covered.

“There is a wealth of information available globally about biosimilar medicines and the real-world evidence supporting their safety, efficacy and use,” explained Hanan Sboul, chairperson of the IGBA. “Enhanced knowledge of biosimilar medicines will support improved access to life-saving biological treatments and support healthcare systems, which are under increasing pressure due to the rising costs of innovative treatments and the new fiscal demands created by the Covid-19 global public health crisis,” she added.