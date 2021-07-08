IGBA Whitepaper on vison for generic and biosimilar medicines industry

The International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGBA) has launched a whitepaper: A Vision for the Global Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Industry, which covers the strong contribution of this pharmaceutical sector to global health outcomes and economies, the opportunities, challenges and disruptions for the industry, its 2030 vision as well as actions needed to achieve this vision.
See the full report on the IGBA website at: www.igbamedicines.org.
“The generic and biosimilar medicines industry has played and continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis and in the overall healthcare ecosystems,” commented Sudarshan Jain, IGBA chairman. “The IGBA 2030 vision reflects our efforts to ensure that this industry can continue to contribute deeply to enhancing reach and access to high quality and cost-effective therapies globally. They are needed more than ever”, Mr Jain added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze