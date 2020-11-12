Sunday 11 January 2026

India's biosimilar strategy could bode well with US President-elect Biden

Biosimilars
12 November 2020
The Indian pharmaceutical industry sees US President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed plan to expand Obamacare and reduce middlemen as positive steps. Looking to benefit from the Biden presidency on the back of an increased push for generic prescriptions and biosimilar strategy, Indian drugmakers expect the accent on localization to continue, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Generic companies in India like Dr Reddy’s, Lupin, Cipla and Aurobindo are set to benefit under ‘Bidencare’, say analysts, as are companies with biosimilars.

"Joe Biden has a plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and offers more power to states to discover drug pricing. A democratic senate could clear the way for prescription drug price and healthcare coverage reforms that could impact specialty drug (high-priced as compared to generic drugs) companies like Pfizer, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, etc," said Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni.

