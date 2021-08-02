India's biotech sector key driver to contribute to India's $5-trillion economy target

Indian pharmaceutical companies are set to gain from the US Food and Drug Administration's changed stance on biosimilar versions of biological medicines. With the US FDA approving a biosimilar interchangeable insulin product for the treatment of diabetes for the first time in the country, the doors appear to have been opened for generic players, with many considering it a shot in the arm, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn), manufactured by Biocon Biologics (BSE: 532523), a Bengaluru-based company, is both interchangeable with and biosimilar to Lantus (insulin glargine), a long-acting insulin product from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) already approved in the USA. The US FDA move will allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper version, just as they do with generic pills, and is expected to save millions of dollars annually as well as encourage other drug makers to create more biosimilar medicines.
Indian drugmakers are banking on the fact that the US FDA move not only endorses the high quality of biosimilars produced in India, but it also speaks volumes of the scientific skill prevalent in the country.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze