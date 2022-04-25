Inequitable access to medicines for life-threatening conditions for patients in CEE

Inequitable access to medicines is a particular challenge in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); where patients often report having late and inconsistent access to essential medicines that are needed for the management of their diseases, according to Medicines for Europe, the trade group representing the generics and biosimilars industry.

The root cause of these challenges is the policy framework in this region, with underinvestment in healthcare along with inefficiencies in the way available resources are allocated. Off patent medicines account for almost 70% of those dispensed in Europe, but their full potential is not being reached in CEE countries. This restricts patient access to medicines, undermining public health in the region.

Governments in the CEE region can improve patient access to medicines by investing in the off-patent sector and encouraging competition from off-patent, essential medicines. These policies should focus on: