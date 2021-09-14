Long-term data for Ontruzant at ESMO 2021

At the 2021 annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO 2021), South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis has announced five-year follow-up data for Ontruzant (trastuzumab).

Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between South Korea's Samsung BioLogics (KRX: 207940.KS) and US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB).

The firms have been comparing the biosimilar with its reference medicine, Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin (trastuzumab) in early or locally advanced HER2 positive breast cancer.