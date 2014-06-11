Friday 9 January 2026

Lucrative biosimilars space to erode biologics market from 2019

Biosimilars
11 June 2014
biosimilars_samples_large

The increasing prevalence of biosimilars will have a noticeably negative impact on the biologics market beyond 2019, despite an initial projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, taking the overall biologics market value from $162 billion in 2013 to more than $262 billion by 2019.

According to the latest report from research and consulting firm GlobalData, patent expirations of branded biologics and the introduction of clearer regulatory frameworks for biosimilars after 2019 will see the latter capturing the market share from biologics.

Joshua Owide, GlobalData’s director of health care industry dynamics, says: “There are a number of factors driving the initiative towards the global adoption of biosimilars, from austerity measures and slow economic growth in the USA, to an aging population and increasing demand for health care in countries such as Japan. The savings made from choosing biosimilars over biologics are not as substantial as first anticipated, and the cost of biosimilars is expected to be around 20%-30% lower than that of branded biologic therapies. This remains a significant reduction nonetheless, since many biologics command hundreds of thousands of dollars for one year’s treatment.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biosimilars

Industry presses FDA for biosimilars reforms ahead of BsUFA renewal
7 January 2026
Samsung Bioepis begins commercialization of Byooviz in Europe
2 January 2026
Biocon secures global rights to biosimilar adalimumab
29 December 2025
Samsung Bioepis ready to enhance reputation with European launch of denosumab biosimilars
29 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze