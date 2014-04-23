Lupin inks strategic biosimilars joint venture agreement with Yoshindo

Indian drugmaker Lupin has entered into a strategic joint venture agreement with Japanese pharma company, Yoshindo to create a new entity, YL Biologics (YLB). YLB will be jointly managed by both partners and will be responsible for conducting clinical development of certain biosimilars including regulatory filings and obtaining marketing authorizations in Japan.

The new entity YLB will in-license monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) from Lupin and also partner with other companies across the globe for the Japanese market which already has a clear cut regulatory regime in place for the development and commercialization of biologicals.

First product to be Enbrel biosimilar