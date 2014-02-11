Merck and Samsung Bioepis expand collaboration to insulin glargine candidate

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis have expanded their collaboration with an agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize MK-1293, an insulin glargine candidate for the treatment of patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Phase III clinical studies in type 1 and type 2 diabetes will begin soon, said Merck, which last year entered into an accord to develop and commercialize multiple pre-specified and undisclosed biosimilar- or follow on biologicals – candidates with Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between Korea’s largest conglomerate Samsung’s Samsung Biologics unit and US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB; The Pharma Letter February 21, 2013).

Under the terms of the accord, financial terms of which were not disclosed, the companies will collaborate on clinical development, regulatory filings and manufacturing. If approved, Merck will commercialize this candidate.