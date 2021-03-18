Merck progresses spinoff of Organon

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has filed a Form 10 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the intended spinoff of its women’s health, biosimilars and established brands businesses into a standalone, publicly-traded company, Organon.
Organon is the name of a Dutch legacy company that Merck acquired via a number of previous cumulative M&A deals that go back to 2007. The new Organon unit will register its common stock under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Merck first announced that it was planning to create a new pharmaceutical company with $6.5 billion in annual sales focused largely on women’s health drugs - such as Nexplanon (etonogestrel implant), a long-acting contraceptive implant, and some off-patent medicines, in February.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze