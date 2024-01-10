Milestone approval for first Stelara biosimilar in Europe

Authorities in Europe have granted marketing authorization for Uzpruvo (ustekinumab), a biosimilar of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Stelara.
Developed by Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) and Iceland-based Alvotech (Nasdaq: ALVO), the nod makes the companies the first to secure approval for a Stelara biosimilar in Europe.
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