Wednesday 25 March 2026

Mylan and Lupin's Enbrel biosimilar approved in Europe

Biosimilars
5 June 2020

Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and India’s Lupin (BSE: 500257) say the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Nepexto, a biosimilar to Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Enbrel (etanercept), for all indications of the reference product including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis (including ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis), plaque psoriasis and pediatric plaque psoriasis.

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