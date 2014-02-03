Mylan debuts Hertraz, first Herceptin biosimilar, in India

US generics major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has launched the world's first trastuzumab biosimilar in India. The product, developed with India’s Biocon (BSE: 532523) and cleared by the Drug Controller General of India last year (The Pharma Letter November 11, 2013), will be marketed by Mylan under the brand name Hertraz.
Hertraz is a biosimilar to Swiss drug major Roche's (ROG: SIX) blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin. In India, it is indicated for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and is available in two strengths, 440mg and 150mg. According to IPSOS, trastuzumab had sales in India of around $21 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2012.
Mylan chief executive Heather Bresch commented: "Mylan is excited to offer Hertraz to the thousands of women in India suffering from metastatic breast cancer who are in need of a high quality, more affordable treatment option. The launch of Hertraz not only represents a significant milestone in our biosimilars development program with Biocon, but, more importantly, supports our mission to expand access to high quality medicine around the world and demonstrates our progress against one of Mylan's key future growth drivers."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze