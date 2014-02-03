Mylan debuts Hertraz, first Herceptin biosimilar, in India

US generics major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has launched the world's first trastuzumab biosimilar in India. The product, developed with India’s Biocon (BSE: 532523) and cleared by the Drug Controller General of India last year (The Pharma Letter November 11, 2013), will be marketed by Mylan under the brand name Hertraz.

Hertraz is a biosimilar to Swiss drug major Roche's (ROG: SIX) blockbuster breast cancer drug Herceptin. In India, it is indicated for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and is available in two strengths, 440mg and 150mg. According to IPSOS, trastuzumab had sales in India of around $21 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2012.

Mylan chief executive Heather Bresch commented: "Mylan is excited to offer Hertraz to the thousands of women in India suffering from metastatic breast cancer who are in need of a high quality, more affordable treatment option. The launch of Hertraz not only represents a significant milestone in our biosimilars development program with Biocon, but, more importantly, supports our mission to expand access to high quality medicine around the world and demonstrates our progress against one of Mylan's key future growth drivers."