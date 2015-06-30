Nasdaq listing under consideration for Samsung Bioepis

South Korea’s Samsung Group is considering taking its biotech affiliate Samsung Bioepis public in the USA, according to a report by the Korea Economic Daily.

This is interpreted as a move by the group to nurture the biotech business as the future growth engine after dominating the world market in semiconductors and mobile phones. According to investment banking sources quoted by the newspaper, Samsung Group plans to make the initial public offering of Samsung Bioepis in the Nasdaq market and will soon send out requests for proposal to major securities firms. It is likely for the IPO timing to be within the first half of next year.