Nasdaq listing under consideration for Samsung Bioepis

South Korea’s Samsung Group is considering taking its biotech affiliate Samsung Bioepis public in the USA, according to a report by the Korea Economic Daily.
This is interpreted as a move by the group to nurture the biotech business as the future growth engine after dominating the world market in semiconductors and mobile phones. According to investment banking sources quoted by the newspaper, Samsung Group plans to make the initial public offering of Samsung Bioepis in the Nasdaq market and will soon send out requests for proposal to major securities firms. It is likely for the IPO timing to be within the first half of next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze