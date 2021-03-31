New report views progress on biosimilar medicine policies across Europe

Biosimilar medicines are increasingly relevant to public health as emphasised by the new Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe.

The latest Biosimilar Market Review provides a comprehensive overview of policies in 26 European countries focusing on availability, pricing systems, retail markets, hospital tendering, reimbursement systems, healthcare practitioner-related policies, information and education.

Since the first approval of a biosimilar medicine in 2006, we have accumulated over 2 billion patient treatment days in Europe alone, transforming treatment by enabling smart reinvestment of healthcare resources in better access to biological treatments while contributing to the sustainability of European healthcare budgets.