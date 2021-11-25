Monday 12 January 2026

NHI drug price listing and launch of adalimumab biosimilar in Japan

Biosimilars
25 November 2021
humira_sign_large

Japanese mid-size drugmaker Mochida Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4534) and Ayumi Pharmaceutical announced that Adalimumab BS MA (adalimumab biosimilar, code: LBAL) has now been launched in Japan as the NHI (National Health Insurance) drug price has been listed today.

Adalimumab BS MA is an adalimumab biosimilar which Mochida has developed in Japan. Including the first 80mg syringe preparation of adalimumab biosimilar in Japan, all types of preparation are available for self-injection.

Adalimumab BS MA has been launched as the first adalimumab biosimilar which contains the same concentration of the active ingredient as US drugmaker AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega blockbuster Humira currently distributed in Japan.

Companies featured in this story

