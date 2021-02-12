Opportunities abound in Rituxan/MabThera biosimilars market

The Business Research Company has released a report on the market for biosimilars referencing Roche’s (ROG: SIX) blockbuster cancer drug Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab).

North America accounted for 48% of the global market for these copycat biologics, according to the report, making it the most lucrative region, followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Looking ahead, the fastest-growing regions in the rituximab biosimilar market will be South America and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 36.7% and 29.2%, respectively.