Opportunities, challenges, strategies and forecasts for generic drugs market; report

Already prevalent in the USA, Europe and much of the developing world, generic drugs are now finding their way into previously untapped markets such as Japan, largely driven by regulatory efforts to reduce health care costs.
The "Generic Drugs Market: 2015 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report, available from market research information aggregator Bharat Book Bureau, presents an in-depth assessment of the generic drugs ecosystem including technology, economics, key trends, market drivers, challenges, investment potential, regulatory landscape, leading therapies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.
The report also presents market size forecasts for generic drugs from 2015 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for over 10 therapeutic areas, three brand classifications, five regions and 25 leading countries.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
