Organon's Humira biosimilar selected for VA National Formulary

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has exclusively selected Organon's (NYSE: OGN) Hadlima in replacement of Humira (adalimumab) for the VA National Formulary.

Hadlima, which was developed, manufactured and supplied by Korea's Samsung Bioepis and is being commercialized by Organon, is a biosimilar referencing AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) mega-blockbuster Humira.